Journalist Denise Bombardier has died at the age of 82


Governor General David Johnston invests Denise Bombardier as a Member of the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Friday May 13, 2016 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Author, journalist, and columnist Denise Bombardier died on Tuesday morning at the age of 82, announced Québécor media, where she worked.

Bombardier died of complications following medical examinations.

She was a key figure in the Quebec media for decades. Until recently, she was a columnist for the Journal de Montréal; her last column was published at the end of May.

Born in Montreal in 1941 into a modest family, Bombardier studied political science at the Université de Montréal. She then went to the Sorbonne in the 1970s to earn a doctorate in sociology.

 During her long career, she hosted a number of programs on Radio-Canada, including Le Point, Trait d'union and Aujourd'hui dimanche.

She has also contributed to several other Quebec and French media over the years, including Le Monde, L'Express, Le Devoir and L'Actualité.

Bombardier has also written around 20 novels and essays.

She was appointed to the Ordre du Québec in 2000, and admitted to the Order of Canada in 2015. She was also made an Officer of the French Order of the Legion of Honour in 2009. 

Bon voyage chère Denise.
Brillante, courageuse, drôle.
Amoureuse du Québec et de la langue française.
Mes condoléances à Jim, Guillaume et tous ses proches.
https://t.co/uGvvPSNnT2

— François Legault (@francoislegault) July 4, 2023

This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on July 4, 2023.

