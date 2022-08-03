iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Journalist Martine Biron joins list of media figures running in Quebec election

image.jpg

Another Quebec journalist is making the jump from the news biz to provincial politics as Radio-Canada reporter Martine Biron is set to run in the fall election as a Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) candidate.

Noovo Info reported Wednesday Biron will run in the Chute-de-la-Chaudière riding, which will be vacant following the departure of Marc Picard. The ruling CAQ party in Quebec is expected to announce Biron's candidacy in the coming days.

Picard, who served as an MNA in the riding on Quebec City's South Shore for 19 years, announced Wednesday he will not seek an eighth term when Quebecers head to the polls in October.

"It is with a twinge of regret that this decision was made. However, I welcome the end of this journey with serenity, as I realize the passage of time, and that taking care of my spouse is my priority," Picard said in a press release.

After running in the 2018 election under the CAQ banner, Picard won a whopping 59 per cent of the vote with 25,000 votes. Voter turnout was 76 per cent. 

Biron, who covered Quebec politics, joins a growing list of media figures who have announced they are running under Premier François Legault's CAQ party, including Bernard Drainville (Lévis), Caroline St-Hilaire (Sherbrooke), Kariane Bourassa (Charlevoix--Côte-de-Beaupré) and Pascal Déry (Repentigny).

New polling released Wednesday suggested Legault will sail through to a majority in the 2022 election.

According to the Léger poll released just two months before the Oct. 3 election, more than twice as many Quebecers would vote for the CAQ as for the Liberals or Québec Solidaire (QS) if the election were to be held today. 

The poll suggested the CAQ will dominate the race as 44 per cent of respondents said they would support the party.

With files from The Canadian Press

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*