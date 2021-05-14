iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Joyce Echaquan's treatment in hospital 'inhuman' and 'shocking,' says brother at inquest

image.jpg

More family members are taking the stand today at a coroner's inquest into the death of an Indigenous woman last year subjected to insults as she lay dying in a hospital northeast of Montreal.

Joyce Echaquan, 37, an Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself at the Joliette, Que., hospital last September as female staff were caught on the Facebook Live video insulting and mocking her.

The video of her seeking help and being ridiculed circulated widely on social media and prompted widespread indignation across the country.

Echaquan's brother, Stephane, was first on the stand today, describing seeing his sister's body restrained in hospital as "inhuman" and "shocking."

On Thursday, the inquest opened with emotional testimony from her widower, Carol Dube, her eldest daughter and her mother, who testified that Echaquan had feared going to hospital in Joliette.

Echaquan, from the community of Manawan, north of Montreal, died at the hospital on Sept. 28, after being admitted with stomach pain.

Coroner Gehane Kamel told the hearing today she was cursed as she walked to the courthouse. Without going into specifics of what was said, she made a call for benevolence and calm.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error