iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Judge allows eviction of homeless encampment underneath Montreal highway


image.jpg

A Quebec judge has authorized the eviction of a homeless encampment underneath Montreal's Ville-Marie expressway to allow for repairs to the road to proceed after several delays.

The group of people living underneath the highway in downtown Montreal must be notified that they will be evicted and that their camp will be dismantled "after June 15, 2023," according to the decision rendered Tuesday by Superior Court Justice Pierre Nollet.

A legal clinic representing the group of people living under the highway had sought an injunction to delay the construction work between Guy Street and Atwater Avenue.

Justice Nollet ruled there are resources in the community to assist the people living in the encampment, which has been there for years. He said that they have the right to life, liberty, and security, but there is a greater risk to the general public by delaying the badly needed repairs on the aging structure.

"The Montreal region has already seen the disastrous consequences of failing to take proper care of road infrastructure. In addition to the economic consequences, there are human consequences at stake. They cannot be ignored," Nollet wrote in his judgment.

Inspections done on the expressway in 2022 revealed "significant" cracks in the concrete. Delaying the project to July 15 at the request of the legal clinic would cost the Ministry of Transportation hundreds of thousands of dollars in added costs to the project, according to the judge.

The judge ordered the ministry to comply with a previous offer it had made to store the belongings of the people living in the encampment following the eviction. 

This is a developing story that will be updated.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*