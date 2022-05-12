Judge begins final instructions for jury in Quebec City Halloween murder trial

A Quebec Superior Court judge has begun delivering final instructions to the 11-person jury that will determine the fate of the man accused in Quebec City's fatal Halloween 2020 sword attack.

Carl Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Francois Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61. He is also charged with five counts of attempted murder in the attack in the city's historic Old Quebec district.

He has admitted to using a sword to murder and maim that night, but his defence lawyer has argued he was not criminally responsible because he suffered from a mental disorder.

The Crown contends he was well aware of his actions that night.

The jury will be sequestered on Monday after Justice Richard Grenier concludes his instructions, including the possible verdicts the jurors can consider.

After hearing closing arguments on Wednesday, the judge reminded jurors today of certain general principles in criminal law and the various criteria to evaluate the credibility and value of the testimony.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 12, 2022