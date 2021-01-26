Judge suspends Quebec's curfew for the province's homeless

By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal

Quebec's homeless do not have to abide by the province's curfew, as it discriminates and disproportionately hurts them, a Superior Court judge ruled on Tuesday.

In her ruling, Judge Chantal Masse wrote that the curfew poses a threat to the health and safety of the homeless, as many hide from police to avoid fines during the hours the curfew is in effect and that many fear contracting COVID-19 in homeless shelters.

Montreal's homeless shelters have been the sites of several outbreaks of the virus.

Masse further noted that many of the province's homeless don't have access to shelter for a variety of reasons and of those who do, are unable to stay in the shelters during the curfew hours.

Premier Francois Legault has repeatedly defended not giving the homeless an exemption to the curfew, saying he believed police would use discretion in not handing out fines. But Masse wrote in her ruling that evidence showed tickets were given to the homeless regardless.

The curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Feb. 8.

The case was brought by the Mobile Legal Clinic, which provides legal services to the homeless. In a post on their Facebook page, the clinic welcomed the ruling, saying it “protects the rights and welfare of people in a homeless situation during this time of pandemic.”

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also welcomed the ruling, saying on Twitter that the decision "will make life easier for people experiencing homelessness and for those working in the field who support them."