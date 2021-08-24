Judith Kelley acclaimed as new chair of Lester B. Pearson School Board

Judith Kelley has been acclaimed as chairperson of Quebec’s Lester B. Pearson School Board.



She won by acclamation after no other candidate stepped forward ahead of the deadline on Monday.



Kelley has been on the English-language school board's council of commissioners for ten years and has close to 40 years of teaching experience.

"I believe in local democracy and giving a voice to the communities served by the LBPSB. The Board serves a diverse population with differing needs and priorities," she said in a news release. "The LBPSB has an enviable school success record, and I plan to build on and secure that."

She begins her new mandate Oct. 1, replacing outgoing chair Noel Burke.



Two ward commissioners have also been acclaimed: Patrick Whitham in Ward 3 and Frank di Bello in Ward 2.

School board elections are scheduled for Sept. 26.