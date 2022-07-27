Jump in hospitalizations as Quebec reports 25 more COVID-19 deaths

Quebec reported 25 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 15,916 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 2,221 people in Quebec hospitals with COVID-19, 753 of whom were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the others tested positive at the hospital.

It's an increase of 73 hospitalizations since the previous day, with 262 entries and 189 discharges.

Meanwhile, ICU numbers went up four, with 14 entries and 10 discharges, for a total of 65 beds occupied. Of those, 35 were admitted for reasons directly related to COVID-19.

There are currently 6,478 health workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

NEW CASES

The Health Ministry also logged 1,780 cases of the virus on Wednesday with a test positivity rate of 13.5 per cent.

In addition, 346 more positive rapid tests were self-reported through Quebec's online portal.

The province is currently monitoring 601 active outbreaks.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec healthcare workers administered 9326 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 20,296,654 shots have been given to Quebecers.

Ninety-one per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose, 56 per cent have received three and 17 per cent have received four.