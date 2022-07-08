iHeartRadio
June unemployment rate 4.3 per cent in Quebec

image.jpg

Canada's unemployment rate hit a new record low of 4.9 per cent last month as fewer people looked for work.

In Quebec, the rate was measured at 4.3 per cent, compared to 4.2 per cent in May, according to Statistics Canada.

Employment in the country declined by 0.2 per cent last month (43,000, people) -- almost entirely due to a decline in workers aged 55 and over. In May, employment in Canada rose by 40,000.

The decline in the service sector, particularly in retail trade, was offset by increases in the goods sector.

Employment in Quebec fell by 27,000 in June. The largest declines were in natural resources, information, culture and recreation. At the same time, there were notable increases in professional, scientific and technical services and in manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada noted that average hourly earnings in Canada rose 5.2 per cent year-over-year in June, up from 3.9 per cent the previous month. 

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 8, 2022. 

