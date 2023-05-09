Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case

A Manhattan federal jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room in the spring of 1996 and is liable for defamation.

The jury found him liable for battery in Carroll's civil trial against him based on that sexual assault claim.

Carroll alleged Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she wasn't his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

Carroll filed the lawsuit last November under the "New York State Adult Survivors Act," a state bill which opened a look-back window for sexual assault allegations like Carroll's with long-expired statutes of limitation.

Trump did not attend the trial. Like any defendant in a civil case, he was not required to appear in court for trial or any proceedings and has a right not to testify in his own defence.