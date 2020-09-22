iHeartRadio
Jury hears video deposition at trial of man charged with killing his girlfriend

image.jpg

A 38-year-old man is on trial for murder at the Montreal courthouse, despite the body of his alleged victim never being found.

Simon Brind'Amour was arrested on Nov. 1, 2018, two months after his girlfriend, Josiane Arguin, went missing from their Park-Extension home.

Brind'Amour claimed in a video deposition that he didn't know her whereabouts and hinted she may have gone on a drug binge or suffered from mental illness. Police found a broken pool cue they believed could have been used as a murder weapon, as well as blood inside the appartment.

Police said Brind'Amour told an ex-girlfriend he had killed Arguin and the ex in turn went to police.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.  

