Just For Laughs announces return to the comedy stage, in-person and online

Montreal's Just For Laughs festival is back, with comedy shows planned to entertain audiences both in-person and online.

"We don't know what kind of events will be allowed, but one thing is certain: whether you attend virtually or in person, there will be plenty of laughs," the festival said in a press release. "We look forward to providing you with the break that everyone has been waiting for."

Just For Laughs officials say it is the first Montreal festival to announce its return in 2021, following a tumultuous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the shows will be presented indoors "to an audience of a size yet to be determined."

An additional selection of content from Montreal, Los Angeles and New York will be available online.

Organizers note much of the digital portion of the festival will be available free of charge.

Just For Laughs will once again be partnering with actor Kevin Hart's comedy company, Laugh Out Loud (LOL).

The event will feature webcast stand-up shows, as well as the New Faces series, Bell Media TV tapings, JFL Originals tapings, Variety's 10 Comics to Watch, Eat My Shorts, Stand Up & Pitch and more.

The usual outdoor shenanigans are also planned to (safely) entertain passersby in the heart of downtown Montreal at the Quartier des spectacles.

"All activities surrounding Just For Laughs Montreal will take place in accordance with the public health guidelines that will prevail at the time of the festival," officials note.

Hosts and guests are expected to be announced sometime in May and June.

The 39th edition of Just For Laughs is set to take place from July 16 to 31.