'Just make the effort': 90-year-old Montrealer holds first solo arts exhibition

At 90-years-old, Emile Saleh is not slowing down.

After a lengthy career in wedding dress fashion design, he turned his focus to painting at age 75. Now, 15 years later, he's opening his first solo exhibition in Montreal's Little Italy.

"There's no limit to what you can do -- just make the effort," he told CTV.

"If you don't make the effort, you don't do anything. At my age, a lot of people just sit at home and cook or whatever. I chose to do other things," he said.

-- For an early look at Saleh's collection, watch the video report above by CTV's Matt Gilmour