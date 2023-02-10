'Justice for Nicous': Protesters demand release of video footage in death of illegally detained Black man

Protesters gathered in downtown Montreal Friday demanding justice for Nicous D'Andre Spring, a 21-old-year Black man who died while illegally detained at the Bordeaux jail in December.

Demonstrators marched from McGill University to the Montreal courthouse, bearing signs with slogans like "Black Lives Matter," "I can't breathe," and "Release the tapes now!"

"I'm asking everybody to stand with me, march with me, go everywhere with me. I'm just looking for justice," Spring's mother said, addressing the crowd. "I need justice!"

Spring was seriously injured on Dec. 24 after correctional officers put a spit hood on him following a conflict with other detainees. A supervisor ordered one of them to pepper spray him twice, while he was still wearing the head covering.

He died of his injuries the following day.

For reasons still unclear, Spring remained jailed that day despite a judge authorizing his release.

A LIST OF DEMANDS

The Justice for Nicous Spring Action Committee, which organized the protest, is demanding action in the wake of Spring's death, including an apology from the City of Montreal, its police service (SPVM) and the provincial corrections ministry.

It's also calling for testimonies and any footage of the incident to be released to the public, a demand the public security minister has previously rejected.

The committee also wants the correctional officers involved to be "fired and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," according to a press release, with their names released to the public.

Quebec provincial police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident, which resulted in the suspension of a correctional officer and a supervisor.

A public inquiry has also been ordered by Quebec's chief coroner.

With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro.