Justin Bieber's 2020 tour will bring him to Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto and Montreal
A Christmas Eve gift for fans of Justin Bieber: the Canadian pop superstar on Tuesday announced he will drop new music in 2020, as well as embark on a North American tour that will bring him to four Canadian cities.
Bieber's tour will kick off May 14 in Seattle, Washington, and wrap up Sept. 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will bring him to the following Canadian cities:
- Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre, Sept.1
- Quebec City, Centre Videotron, Sept. 3
- Toronto, Scotiabank Arena, Sept. 10
- Montreal, Bell Centre, Sept. 14
Ticket details have not yet been announced, but will be available on Bieber's official website.
No dates in Western Canada have yet been anounced, but it's not uncommon for more cities to be added to the tour at a later date.
Bieber, 25, will also be featured in a docu-series on YouTube that is set to debut Dec. 31.
Bieber also released a teaser for his forthcoming single, "Yummy," which is to be released Jan. 3. (You can check it out below).
He did not announce a new album for 2020; if Bieber does release one, it would be his first since "Purpose" in 2015.
