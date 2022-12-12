iHeartRadio
Justin Trudeau and Francois Legault to hold working meeting Friday


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier of Quebec Francois Legault arrive for a bilateral meeting during the Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Quebec Premier François Legault on Dec. 16 in Montreal.

This will be the second meeting between the two men in less than a month, since they met briefly on the sidelines of the Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia.

Friday's meeting is expected to be longer and will address a number of issues, including the thorny question of health transfers.

For the moment, there are no plans to hold a news conference after the meeting.

Quebec, along with the other Canadian provinces, has been arguing for years for a substantial increase in federal health transfers.

The Trudeau government has stated that it would increase them on the condition that the provinces and territories collaborate on a national health data-sharing system.

However, Legault is waiting for a concrete offer from the federal government.

In addition to funding the health system, Legault will want to discuss the French-language situation in Montreal with Trudeau.

The irregular entry of migrants at Roxham Road border crossing was also discussed briefly in Djerba.

Since his re-election on Oct. 3, the Quebec premier has made language and immigration his main battle cries.

In Tunisia, Legault was satisfied with his meeting with Trudeau, even going so far as to salute the "openness" of the Canadian prime minister.

Legault felt that he had "set the table well" for their next meeting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2022.

