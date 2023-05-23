`Justin Trudeau killed the third link,' says Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre isn't blaming Premier François Legault for abandoning his third link project between Quebec City and Levis.

At a press conference in Quebec City Tuesday, hours before his meeting with the Quebec premier, Poilievre said he would not try to convince him to reconsider his decision on the highway project.

"Legault is capable of making his own decisions," he said.

According to Poilievre, it was Justin Trudeau who "killed the third link" by refusing to fund the Quebec project. He accused the federal Liberals and the Bloc Quebecois -- which he calls "wokist" -- of waging "a war on the car."

"It was Justin Trudeau who said the money wouldn't be available. So it was impossible for the Quebec government to build it without federal help," he said.

Asked about the issue, Legault said Trudeau had no impact on the decision to end the third highway link.

The Conservative leader has already said he would refuse to fund a third link project that excludes cars.

Legault would not say whether he would call for a vote for Poilievre's Conservatives in the next election.

"I will start by meeting with him. I will also see the positions of the different parties during the election campaign. It's far too early to answer that question," he said.

In the previous federal election, the Quebec premier suggested that he would prefer to see a minority Conservative government elected.

Legault wants to talk about the battery industry, Quebec's powers in immigration and the French language during his meeting with Poilievre.

Poilievre will also meet with the leader of the Quebec Conservative Party, Eric Duhaime, on Tuesday evening after a rally with supporters. This is a private and informal meeting. The two men are friends and have known each other for a long time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2023.