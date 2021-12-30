Kahnawake asks residents to limit family gatherings for New Year's Eve

Health authorities in Kahnawake say residents' safest bet this New Year's Eve is to keep their celebrations contained to their own household.

As of Wednesday, the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community reported 93 active infections within the population of about 8,000. One person is in intensive care, and hundreds more are estimated to be in isolation.

In light of the news, officials made a plea to residents to keep their gatherings small in an attempt to contain community spread, as emergency services get stretched-thin.

"This wave has had an impact on emergency services," said Chief Peacekeeper Dwayne Zachary in a Thursday announcement, adding that response workers have been forced to work overtime.

Officials released new recommendations including two celebration options for residents, depending on how risk-averse or vulnerable they are.

Under the strictest, safest option, residents are being asked to restrict their parties to their own households.

The second recommendation, "which involves increased risk," according to a news release, allows for one additional household visiting per day. In that case, residents should wear masks, distance, and keep their hands clean.

Anything more than that is not reccomended, and household groups that include members over 70 or those suffering from immuno-compromising conditions shouldn't take the second option. That also applies for households with people who care for elders or immuno-compromised people.

"I'm sure each and every one of you ... is aware of the situation in our community. We have a large number of cases," said Zachary.

"We don't want to go out and have to enforce directives and issue fines or anything like that. We're calling on you, the members of our community, to help us."

"We're looking at each and every one of you taking into account you own mental health," he continued. "You need to do what's right for you, I understand that, but at the same time you have to be responsible to the community."

Read the full release from public health officials below:

Task Force issues visitation guidelines for holidays https://t.co/KL0c8j9gfF pic.twitter.com/uGinDPn3BH