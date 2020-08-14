Kahnawake Grand Chief Joseph Norton, who served for more than 30 years, has died

MONTREAL -- The longtime Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief, Joseph Tokwiro Norton, has died, his family says.

He led his community for more than three decades, cumulatively, and often spoke nationally about Indigenous sovereignty while delivering a long list of concrete projects for his own community.

“Joe will be remembered for being the Grand Chief of Kahnawake, always,” said Mike Delisle, a fellow council member.

Norton, 70, was first elected to the community's council in 1978 and served as Grand Chief for 26 years, including leading Kahnawake during the Oka Crisis of 1990.

He came back to politics in 2015 and was elected Grand Chief again.

Norton grew up in Kahnawake, a community of around 8,000 people. As a young man he became an ironworker, like many Mohawk men, but he became the "face of Kahnawake," said Delisle, who served as Grand Chief during the years that Norton stepped away from politics.

Norton doggedly stuck to big-picture principles but also worked through endless small, often bureaucratic details to deliver on those principles, said Delisle.

For example, when he was first elected in the 1970s, Kahnawake’s internal police or security force, called the Peacekeepers, already existed, said Delisle, who is still a council member.

But as Grand Chief, Norton became determined to see the Peacekeepers’ position set in stone.

Kahnawake has “a longstanding, storied tradition of maintaining peace,” said Delisle. “We are a people of peace, though some people don't see us that way.”

Norton “felt very strongly that it needs to be our people to service our community in that capacity. No one knows us better than us,” said Delisle.

The Peacekeepers played an important role during the Oka standoff, and in the ensuing years, Norton brought the Quebec and Canadian governments together to sign a tripartite agreement ensuring Kahnawake would have policing autonomy, using the Peacekeepers' model. It was signed in 1995.

“It’s an extremely difficult job to police…your own community because we all know each other,” said Delisle. But Norton was able to see over the years how well the model worked.

“In the course of the Peacekeepers being there… shots have never been fired, guns have never been drawn” by any of its members, said Delisle, though they are armed.

One of Norton’s other ambitions was economic development, and he also had a long list of public projects that came to fruition, especially in the world of online services.

With the advent of the Internet in the 90s, he helped found a online gaming commission, and facilitated new legislation to allow it, that would give Kahnawake a chance to profit from the web.

It was followed by the creation of Mohawk Internet Technologies in 1999 and, more recently, a Kahnawake-based Internet Service Provider that, according to Norton’s LinkedIn page, employs 300 people directly and indirectly.

Norton was also one of a few remaining fluent speakers of the Mohawk language, said Delisle, and he poured effort into projects, now beginning to flourish, to pass on the language to the community’s kids and young adults.

“It's a very low number in terms of Elders in the community who still speak the language,” said Delisle. “It's had a great revitalization helped by him in his official capacity and his personal one.”

In recent years, he often spoke nationally, including this winter, when he advocated for the use of peacekeeping-type forces, including Kahnawake's Peacekeepers, to help manage conflict during the rail blockades.

But he put a lot of stock in the small details and relationships that slowly led to policymaking, said Delisle. Even very small municipalities around Kahnawake, on Montreal's South Shore, were often approached by him to work on local agreements, said Delisle.

"National and internationally...he was very successful in establishing tables to discuss jurisdictional matters," he said.

Grand Chief Norton stepped down recently for health reasons but returned to work at the beginning of July, before taking a leave again earlier this month to contend with his health.

Three members of his family confirmed to CTV News that he died Friday afternoon in hospital at about 4:30 p.m. He leaves behind adult children and grandchildren.

Another Mohawk leader, Ellen Gabriel, wrote Friday night that she was "saddened and shocked" to hear of his death.

"He was a great statesman, a fluent Kanien’kéha speaker and Turtle clan relative," she wrote in a Facebook post, recalling how the two addressed the European Parliament together in 1990.

"We always had honest conversations acknowledging each other’s political points of views: but he was gracious and respectful," she wrote.

On Friday, many political leaders and other who worked with Norton began to post tributes to his work.