Kahnawake on red alert as active COVID-19 cases more than double in two days

Kahnawake has declared a red alert after the amount of active coronavirus cases there more than doubled in two days.

The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community south of Montreal made the announcement Wednesday as active infections increased to 31.

“We can confirm that these outbreaks are related to the DELTA strain which is greatly impacting level of risk in the community,” read a news release.

Under the red alert level, the community council “strongly recommends” social distancing, limiting gatherings to two households at a time, and wearing a mask around people from other households, both inside and out.

Despite Kahnawake’s proximity to Montreal, one of Quebec’s COVID-19 hotspots, cases have remained relatively low in the community.

Officials worry, however, that cases will continue to climb.

Health authorities declared a fourth wave in late August. Since then, the community has reported 71 cases, nearly half the total cases from the first three waves combined.

“High risk areas exist in organized sports, travel to Kanehsatà:ke and Tioweró:ton, which is the source of many cases,” read the release. “Please be careful in these areas.”

VACCINATION NOT NECESSARY FOR HOSPITAL ACCESS

Also on Wednesday, the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre (KMHC) released a statement condemning rumours that it would restrict access to vaccinated people only.

“KMHC has received an alarming amount of phone calls [Wednesday] morning … regarding this concern,” read the release.

“KMHC would like to take this time to remind everyone how powerful words can be and the effects those words can have on our community, especially when it comes to access to medical care.”

The hospital clarified that those with COVID-19 symptoms should call ahead before arriving at the centre.