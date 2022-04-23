iHeartRadio
Kamara helps CF Montreal earn 1-1 draw with Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) and CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara (23) meet after an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Kei Kamara scored in the 59th minute to help CF Montreal earn a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union in MLS play on Saturday.

Kamara scored the equalizer for Montreal (3-3-2) off a crossing pass from Romell Quioto.

The Union (5-1-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a penalty-kick score by Julian Carranza. Kamal Miller took down Carranza inside the box and Carranza scored from the spot.

Montreal outshot the Union 8-4 with a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Andre Blake had two saves for the Union. Sebastian Breza had one save for Montreal.

