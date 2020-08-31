Karaoke may have played a role in 20 cases of COVID-19 -- and counting -- at Quebec City bar

After banning dancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, public health officials in Quebec may have to review the guidelines surrounding another activity at some of the province’s bars – karaoke.

As of Monday, 20 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Bar Kirouak in Quebec City – and health officials are expecting more test results to come in over the next 24 hours.

"I can’t speak in the place of the public health minister, but we will analyze this case," said Dr. Jacques Girard, the director of public health for the Capitale Nationale region. "It's definitely worrying."

Girard said bars are a risky place to visit amid the pandemic in general – notably due to the fact that people are drinking and therefore could be more relaxed – but that singing presents an elevated risk of transmission.

"These two factors for us are sure to really explain what happened in this environment,” he said.

In addition to these factors, Girard said the customers at the bar in question are regulars who know each other well.

"Could this element also have favoured relaxation?" he said.

On Saturday, Bar Kirouak announced via its Facebook page that it would be closed for three days in order to disinfect the premises after a few customers tested positive for COVID-19. The author of the post suggested for those with symptoms to take them seriously.

"You’re important to us and that’s why we’ve taken this decision," the post reads. "Take care of yourselves and, with even the slightest symptoms, get tested please."

In two subsequent posts, the bar’s management said public health strongly advised for anyone who visited the bar between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28 to get tested, regardless of whether or not they were showing symptoms.

Girard said the bar was operating at 30 per cent capacity and that there were measures in place to make karaoke a safe activity – like sanitizing the mic between singers, and having plexiglass in place – but that might not have been enough.

He referred to a study recently published in the British Medical Journal, which suggests two metres of distance might be too close to keep someone safe from COVID-19 in certain situations.

"Breathing out, singing, coughing, and sneezing generate warm, moist, high momentum gas clouds of exhaled air containing respiratory droplets. This moves the droplets faster than typical background air ventilation flows, keeps them concentrated, and can extend their range up to 7-8 metres within a few seconds," the study reads.

"Add the fact that there are people singing in small spaces – if there’s little ventilation, then listen, we’ve got all the conditions for transmission to be facilitated," Girard said.

Girard said over the next week, public health officials will analyze the situation and decide how to proceed from there.

"So will we take this example to maybe make the measures more strict? That’s one of the possibilities we’ll reflect on," he said.

As of Monday, the total amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic reached 62,492 in Quebec, and 5,760 people have died due to the disease.