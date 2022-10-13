Karate Quebec postpones competition after losing Criminal Code exemption

Karate Quebec says plans for its Quebec Cup were postponed Thursday due to "confusion in the interpretation and application of the Criminal Code" that makes karate competitions illegal without a provincial decree.

The weekend competition in Montreal was to be used as a selection event for the Canada Games. However, the sport no longer has an exemption under the Code since karate is not on the Olympic program for the 2024 Paris Games, Karate Quebec said in a release Thursday.

While the practice of the sport is legal, the removal of the Olympic exemption and lack of a decree means a competition could expose organizers, stakeholders and athletes involved in so-called prizefights to the risk of punishable offences, the association said.

"It's a difference of interpretation but unfortunately the government's interpretation stands," said Karate Quebec president Stephane Rivest.

Karate Quebec has been collaborating with government lawyers since they reached out on Sept. 30 to identify the issue, Rivest added.

He remained hopeful that a decree, like orders used in other provinces, would be in place later this month.

Progress on the file was taking longer than expected due to a recent provincial election and upcoming ministerial appointments, Karate Quebec said.

"Our athletes are frustrated and our members and coaches are frustrated about the situation," Rivest said from Gatineau, Que.

A message left with the province was not immediately returned.

Rivest noted the sport is still a member of the Olympic movement and the Canadian Olympic Committee, and is included in major multi-sport events outside of the Summer Games.

The national federation and the COC have reached out to offer support, he said.

The 16- and 17-year-old age categories at the postponed event were to be used a qualifier for the Canada Games next year. Rivest said the sport is essentially non-contact at the junior level, with only a "skin touch" allowed.

"So that's when we come into the prizefighting issue. It's like, 'Really?"'

Light contact is tolerated for adult competitors at events like the Quebec Cup. Excessive contact is penalized.

Karate, baseball and softball were on the program at last year's Tokyo Games but the three sports were not requested by Paris organizers.

Sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing will return in Paris after debuting in Tokyo. Breakdancing -- officially called breaking on the program -- will make its Olympic debut in 2024.

Also in 2024, the International Olympic Committee will consider a proposal from organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games for any new sports to be added.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.