Kayaker rescued on the Saint Charles River in Quebec City

A rescue operation was underway Wednesday evening on the Saint Charles River in Quebec City to save a kayaker in distress.

Quebec City firefighters and police officers arrived at the river, near Chauveau Avenue, at 6:40 p.m. following a 911 call from a passerby who said two kayakers appeared to be in trouble on the water.

When they arrived on the scene, they saw that one of the kayakers was in the water.

Police say he was able to keep his head above water because the other kayaker had thrown him a rope.

When rescuers arrived, the rope was transferred to a responder standing on the shore and firefighters were able to use it to pull the kayaker to safety.

He showed signs of hypothermia, but his life is not expected to be in danger.

Firefighters confirmed that the kayaker was wearing a life jacket.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 12, 2022.