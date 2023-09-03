iHeartRadio
Keep boiling: parts of Longueuil remain under drinking water advisory


image.jpg

The boil-water advisory covering a large swath of Montreal's South Shore is ongoing Sunday, two days after it was issued.

Residents of Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville are cautioned to boil tap water for at least one minute before consumption.

The advisory had also affected residents of Vieux-Longueuil and Saint-Hubert, but those advisories have since lifted.

Officials say E. coli was detected in the drinking water treated at the Louise-Gravel plant, which services these areas. (Click here to see a map). 

The advisory, first announced Friday afternoon, does not apply to other South Shore neighbourhoods like Brossard, Greenfield Park and Saint-Lambert.

WHAT TO DO

Use either boiled or bottled water to:

  • Drink and prepare beverages
  • Wash and prepare food
  • Prepare baby bottles and baby foods
  • Make ice cubes
  • Brush teeth and rinse
  • Provide drinking water to pets

Tap water can be used to:

  • Prepare foods requiring prolonged boiling (ex. soups)
  • Wash dishes (make sure the water is hot, you use detergent, and dry them well)
  • Run the dishwasher (use the hottest cycle)
  • Wash clothes
  • Take a shower or bath (take care not to ingest the water and consider using a wet washcloth to bathe children and infants)

The City of Longueuil says it's monitoring the situation hour-by-hour and will provide updates throughout the day Sunday.

