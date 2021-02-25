iHeartRadio
Kent Nagano named conductor emeritus, will feature in three online concerts

image.jpg

Former Montreal Symphony Orchestra (OSM) Kent Nagano is coming back for three special concerts.

The OSM music director for 16 years will be named conductor emeritus Thursday.

As a commemoration, the OSM will broadcast three streamed concerts with Nagano at the helm in March and April.

"To highlight Maestro Nagano’s accomplishments, each of these concerts will reflect a part of his legacy to the Orchestra," reads an OSM news release noting that Beethoven, Mozart and Stravinsky works will feature in addition to the Grand Orgue Pierre-Beique, which Nagano inaugurated in 2014.  

