Kids getting a boost in support after lemonade fundraiser interrupted by Montreal police

Two young boys whose lemonade stand was swiftly shut down by Montreal police after a noise complaint are getting a boost since the controversy.

Throngs of people lined up to buy their summery beverage Sunday, one day after a neighbour complained about the fundraiser for the MS Society of Canada. The boys' mother has MS they and were hoping to raise money for charity in her honour.

Now, a group is planning to file a complaint with the police ethics commission

