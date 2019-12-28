Kids want Quebec politicians to save the environment and listen to them

What if children could go directly to elected officials with questions? What would they say to them?

They would ask them to lower the price of sushi, ban plastic bags and listen to the younger ones, who are not ghosts.

In the foyer of the National Assembly, at the foot of the majestic staircase is a small room which has been welcoming visiting children since June.

The room is white, lined with posters that recall the highlights of the past: An old ballot, Maurice Duplessis in 1956, René Lévesque and others.

Near a tiny table, equipped with two benches, where children can read and draw, a small television plays images of, among others, a demonstration.

Perhaps the most playful element: a false lectern with microphones, a perfect setting for aspiring politicians.

And there is the mailbox.

"It is here to say: 'Here, it is possible. You can do it. Take your pencils, put it in the mailbox and it will be shipped,'" said National Assembly researcher Magali Paquin.

Paquin was emptying the mailbox filled with the precious messages left by the children Friday morning, an exercise she volunteers for once a month.

The National Assembly research officer - and doctoral candidate in sociology - examines them one by one, then delivers them later to the MNAs concerned.

"We don't censor, we send everything,'' she explained. "For example, this anonymous message from a toddler who wants the government to 'déssandre le prix des sushi, de la poutine et des poisson.' Or this other one, also anonymous, who asks that we ban TVs 'because it hurts the eyes.'"

The environment, a major source of concern

Quickly, a clear trend emerges: children especially want to talk about the environment.

"I want us to reduce the pollution for a better future,'' writes Maxym.

Josslyn did not write any words, but drew a beautiful blue and green planet, on which stand three people, surrounded by hearts.

"Dear assembly, I would like not to be the people who work for the city that collects the rubbish of others,'' indignant 8-year-old Jean-Christophe wrote.

"My name is Norah, I am 9 years old, mom wants us to be greener, we make compost and we consume less plastic. Everyone should be like her," wrote another.

"Help the earth! ' exclaimed Vale.

"I would like you to remove the plastic bags from the grocery stores," added another.

'No more oil, let's switch to green electricity!' 'Save the trees, they will save you!'

The National Assembly receives these kinds of messages by the ton. At a time when leaders around the world are criticized for their inaction - by young muse Greta Thunberg among others - Magali Paquin is not surprised.

"Young people today are enormously aware of environmental issues, they hear about it every day at school. It does not surprise me, in fact, that this is a recurring subject" she said. "They are concerned because it affects them directly, in relation to their own future, and we see it from an early age. Here we have drawings of 6-7-year-old children, who are already, in their first words, their first letters, talking about the environment."

She highlighted the many calls for action by young people, many of whom have been affected by flooding.

"They will also talk about it saying, 'I don't want any more floods'. There is a direct awareness that is being made on this subject,'" she said. "We must salute these youth who already have a seed of commitment."

We want to be heard

The tone of the messages is sometimes serious.

Jean, a little girl who speaks English, writes: "I want the children to be heard. I don't want to be a ghost. People tell me there are things that only adults can do. But children can make a difference in the world. Malala is a child and she changed the world. I can too."

Alexane goes on to say: "I would to not have war," while another wants the right to vote 'from 13 years'.

The Power of the Petition

About 27,000 young people visit the National Assembly each year. The vast majority are Quebecers.

For teenagers, there is also the 'Youth Room' located in the newly renovated part of the parliament, where a wall pierced like Swiss cheese has recently been set up to receive messages.

This is where they learn that they can collect signatures, submit a petition and have it sponsored by a member of Parliament, even at their age.

"It is not because you are not 18 that you cannot enter the democratic process and that you do not have your place in parliament," said Krystal Mclaughlin, counsellor for educational programs.

For example, Yasmine and Nicolas want to "limit overpackaging, invest massively in public transportation, strictly regulate multinationals, conserve wilderness, and offer composting services EVERYWHERE."

"They want us to give them a voice, and they will take it if we give them room and we trust them," said Mclaughlin. "It's nice to see them get into our activities. They are driven to improve their society, especially in elementary school. For them, it goes without saying."

The spelling mistakes in this article have been kept for the sake of authenticity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.