Kielburgers deny political ties were behind WE being chosen for controversial grant program

OTTAWA -- Craig and Marc Kielburger, the co-founders of WE Charity, appeared before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Tuesday where they opted to testify under oath as part of an hours-long hearing about their involvement in the controversy embroiling the federal Liberal government and a now-halted $912 million student volunteer grant program WE was selected to administer.

In their opening statement the brothers sought to emphasize that WE was “not chosen for this work by public servants because of our relationships with politicians,” rather that they were picked for their 25 years of experience and ability to build the new program.

“We did this to be of service to the government, and not for the government to help us,” Craig Kielburger told the committee, repeatedly asserting any early action taken by WE was because they were eager to get going on the program and not because they had received advanced information from the federal government.

The pair noted that the charity has worked with Conservative and NDP politicians in the past, and emphasized that the student grant program was developed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing to echo past public service testimony about the altered way massive government programs were being conceptualized and executed.

The WE Charity has come under considerable scrutiny over the last month, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the organization would be running a program offering payments to students for summertime volunteer work on COVID-19-focused community programs.

Facing questions over their internal affairs and conduct, WE backed away from the program, leaving thousands of students waiting to see the federal government’s plan B, after asserting WE was the “only” group capable of executing the Canada Student Service Grant. To run the program, WE was set to receive $43.5 million.

Despite the program budget being $912 million, testimony has indicated that unless it needed to be scaled up due to increased demand, just $500 million was expected to be spent on student grants.

All of the funding to WE directly was to be used in running the program and not to be kept as profit, and the brothers told MPs that they estimated the true cost of the program would be less than the entire budget offered, given they didn’t anticipate many students hitting the maximum $5,000 grant level, which would have required 500 hours of volunteer work.

The program was first revealed by Trudeau on April 22, as part of a $9-billion student support package. WE Charity was announced as the group to run it in late June. Prior to that, WE was already being discussed behind the scenes as an option to run the program after assistant deputy minister with Employment and Social Development Canada Rachel Wernick suggested the group, given WE had already submitted an unsolicited pitch for a student entrepreneurship program.

New documents and details continue to cast new light and prompt further questions about how the agreement for WE to helm the program came, with voices from inside the charity sector and parliamentarians questioning whether there was more to why the charity appeared to have the inside track on getting the contract.

The brothers agreed to a four-hour committee appearance, and faced a series of questions on the timing of WE’s various talks with senior public servants and cabinet ministers about the student grant program, the past contracts the organization has been awarded by the federal government, as well as the personal experiences with the political figures at the centre of the ongoing controversy.

They were also asked about WE Charity’s financial structure and real estate holdings, and have sought to clarify the different initiatives included under the WE brand.

“Some have suggested that WE Charity was in dire financial straits prior to the CSSG and that somehow motivated our actions. It simply isn’t true,” said Craig Kielburger, noting that the fallout the charity has experienced—including several companies cutting ties—has “resulted in serious challenges that risk the entire organization and 25 years of work.”

He said that they would have never picked up the phone when the civil service came calling if they knew the consequences, both for their organization and for the students who were banking on these placements.

The brothers, who founded the charity in 1995, have said they welcomed the opportunity to “set the record straight” about what’s been written and said about WE Charity in recent weeks.

WE has already announced plans to undertake "governance and structural changes" and "return to its roots."

As part of this plan, the charity says it will undertake a "formal organizational review" and cancel all WE Day events for the "foreseeable future."