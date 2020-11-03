Killer of teen gas station attendant in St. Leonard denied supervised outings

The man who killed a 17-year-old gas station attendant in St. Leonard in 2006 will have to wait awhile longer before he gets supervised outings - the National Parole Board has refused Sebastien Simon's request.

Simon was convicted of Brigitte Serre's murder in 2007. He stabbed Simon 72 times during an armed robbery at a Shell service station.

In its 10-page decision, the parole board said while Simon has made some progress, he still has difficulty managing his emotions and impulsiveness and that it would be better for him to continue his rehabilitation as it is. The board said Simon doesn't realize he has a long way to go and needs to be patient.

That suits Darlene Ryan, the stepmother of Brigitte Serre, just fine.

"It's just a nice relief," Ryan said in an interview with CJAD 800.

Even more so because Ryan and family couldn't give in-person testimony at Simon's hearing due to COVID public health restrictions.

"Our rights were still denied," said Ryan, convinced Simon likely would have been allowed on supervised outings if they hadn't given victim impact statements over the phone.

And now they have another year before Simon is allowed to make another request for outings.

"We won the fight but the war is still on," said Ryan.

The federal government made changes allowing such hearings to take place by videoconference as of next week.