Killer whales spotted in Quebec's lower north shore

A pod of at least three killer whales has been spotted near the village of La Tabatière in Quebec's Lower North Shore.

According to the Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals (GREMM), the group was observed for about 30 minutes.

"Even though this species has been featured on both TV and in theatres, the population of the northwest Atlantic remains a bit enigmatic," the non-profit notes. "Scientists estimate that the population numbers at least 70 individuals."

This isn't the first time killer whales, or orcas, have been spotted in the region.

GREMM states documents from the 1940s mention that they used to be abundant in the estuary.

In the 1990s, a school of four to five killer whales regularly visited the Gulf of Saint Lawrence and the Jacques-Cartier Strait.

The most recent sighting in the estuary dates back to 2003, when two whales were seen off the coast of Les Bergeronnes.

In addition to the killer whales, GREMM says five fin whales were spotted in the Saguenay-Saint Lawrence Marine Park, and more than ten humpbacks remain in the estuary.

"In the town of Franquelin, this species was seen cruising along the coast just about every day last week," the organization said. "This species of baleen whale was also seen in Gaspé Bay. It seems the end of the season is a long way off."

Dozens of belugas have also been spotted in the mouth of the Saguenay, and GREMM says white-sided dolphins have become commonplace between Tadoussac and Les Bergeronnes, "while leaping harbour porpoises and minke whales were observed both in Franquelin and in Gaspé Bay. Lastly, harbour seals were admired in the Bay of Sept-Îles, resting on the rocks at the water's edge."

Want to follow the whales? GREMM has an observation map that gives an idea of where they are each week.