Killing spree suspect reportedly threatened hospital workers while receiving mental health treatment

Abdulla Shaikh, the man suspected of killing three men at random in the Montreal-area last week, allegedly threatened employees while receiving treatment at a hospital for mental health issues.

According to the Laval health and social service workers' union, Shaikh made death threats to at least two workers in the Cité-de-la-Santé hospital's psychiatric ward after he was admitted there about two years ago.

The patient allegedly learned the last name of one of the workers, leading to serious safety concerns.

"[Shaikh] told him all that was missing was his address. So the guy got really threatened by that. He called the authorities," said Hugo Paquette, spokesperson for the Syndicat des travailleuses et des travailleurs du CISSS de Laval-CSN.

The worker was then moved to a different section of the psychiatric ward and the threats were reported to police, Paquette said.

Laval police (SPL) could not immediately confirm this claim and told CTV News they are looking into it.

Paquette explained that physiatric workers are accustomed to receiving threats, but Shaikh's statements were particularly incessant.

"All the threats kept repeating and repeating and repeating every day."

Now, these threats are cast in a new light.

Shaikh, 26, is believed to be responsible for the deaths of Andre Fernand Lemieux, 64, and Mohamed Salah Belhaj, 48, both fatally shot in Montreal on Tuesday, as well as 22-year-old Alex Levis Crevier, who was shot and killed in Laval on Wednesday.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the weapon Shaikh used was illegally obtained.

Shaikh himself was killed by Montreal police (SPVM) on Thursday during an operation related to the deaths. He was armed at the time, according to police.

SHAIKH DEEMED 'SIGNIFICANT RISK' AHEAD OF KILLINGS

In the wake of these deaths, there are questions regarding whether they could have been prevented.

In March 2021, Quebec's mental health review board ruled Shaikh could continue living outside a psychiatric facility even though a psychiatrist deemed him a "significant risk to public safety."

Despite this, the psychiatrist acknowledged Shaikh had made improvements since leaving the Cité-de-la-Santé hospital in January.

Both the doctor and the board agreed Shaikh could remain outside the hospital so long as he abided by certain conditions.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the killings highlight a gaping hole in the system.

"It shows that there needs to be a follow-up on people who are dealing with mental health issues."

She also questioned how Shaikh obtained a gun without a license.

Once again, I would like to offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.



The investigation is ongoing in order to understand this tragic series of events.

Hugo Paquette also believes Shaikh's case underlines larger issues in the mental health network.

"People need help, and they need treatment," he said. "Sometimes, some people slip through the cracks."

With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro.