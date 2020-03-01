Kingsbury takes takes dual moguls silver

Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury climbed the World Cup podium for the ninth time this season on Sunday, finishing second in a dual moguls event.

The 27-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished behind Japanese rival and friend Ikuma Horishima.

Laurent Dumais, a 24-year-old from Quebec City, finished third -- the Canadian's second podium result this season.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe was the top Canadian in the women's event in 10th place. Canadian teammate Maia Schwinghammer was 11th, while Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was 12th respectively.

Shymbulak was challenging in that it matched numerous Canadian training partners in the dual rounds.

The course was not optimal for us here, the training was not that good, but our athletes were able to optimize their training and do pretty well," Canadian coach Freddy Mooney said. "Putting three women and four men into a final of 16 each felt very good."

The Canadian team will now travel to Krasnoyarsk, Russia, for the season's 10th competition on March 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.