Kingston, Ont. youth pleads guilty to terror charges after January 2019 arrest

A Kingston, Ont., youth has pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges for trying to persuade someone to plant a bomb.

The youth, who cannot be identified under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, admitted to the four charges plus another for violating his bail conditions during a video appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP arrested the youth during a raid in Kingston in January 2019 following a month-long investigation initiated by a tip from the FBI in the United States.

He was charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity, counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury, possessing explosive materials and intent to cause an explosion.

The youth was released on bail a short time after his arrest but taken back into custody for violating his bail conditions by not wearing an electronic tracking anklet.

Sentencing is expected at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020