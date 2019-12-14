Kirkland woman helping Santa bring Christmas cheer to lonely seniors

A Kirkland woman is trying to bring some Christmas cheer to some seniors who might be feeling a little lonely or forgotten at this time of year.

Alana Edwards said she got the idea from a Toronto initiative she saw on Facebook - a mall that set up a tree with ornaments containing gift wishes from residents at a seniors home and then shoppers fulfilling those requests.

Edwards asked herself, "Why don't we have one here?"

So Edwards is doing the same thing with the help of the Provigo Pierrefonds and some of Santa's elves in the community.

In just a week and a half after she started the project, Be a Santa to a Senior November 29, shoppers snapped up about 200 ornaments on Christmas trees she set up at the supermarket.

"I'm overwhelmed by the outpour of people wanting to help," said Edwards in an interview with CJAD 800.

COURTESY OF ALANA EDWARDS

Since then, other seniors' homes have come on board and Edwards has been adding more and more ornaments containing wishes for items ranging from plants to socks to blankets.

"They're really simple requests - things that we take for granted on a daily basis that just will put a smile on their faces come the 23rd," said Edwards.

"On the 23rd of December, I have a group of pre-school students from Magic Circle Pre-School in Beaconsfield and they're going to come with us and we're going to deliver all the gifts."

Edwards said it's a project that is close to her heart.

"A few years back, I used to work at one of the seniors residences that we're actually dealing with right now and I realized how lonely a lot of the residents are at Christmas," said Edwards.

"I just want to make the forgotten unforgettable."

Edwards is getting requests for similar initiatives in other boroughs and cities, something she hopes to do next year with the help of other supermarkets and companies.

"I want to hit up more corporations, I want to see if we can get Christmas trees in big companies like Merck, Pfizer, TrafficTech, even other grocery stores I'd like to get into," said Edwards.

It's not too late to help with donations of gifts or wrapping paper - you can contact Edwards via her FB page.