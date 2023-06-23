iHeartRadio
Knife fight in the Village leaves 19-year-old injured


A 19-year-old was injured in a knife fight at Charles-S.-Campbell Park in Montreal on June 23, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

A knife fight between two people in a Montreal park overnight Thursday sent a 19-year-old to hospital with severe upper-body injuries.

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed early Friday morning that the person's life was out of danger.

Around midnight, authorities were called to a fight in Charles-S.-Campbell Park on De Champlain and Sainte-Rose Streets in the Village.

The other person involved in the altercation had fled by the time police arrived. No arrests were made.

A security perimeter was established so dogs from the police canine squad and crime scene technicians could conduct their work.

The scuffle came just hours after Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled an action plan to promote the socio-economic revival of the Village sector, which has been struggling partly due to violence in the area. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2023. 

