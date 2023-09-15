iHeartRadio
Kori Cheverie to coach Montreal's PWHL team


Troy Ryan, Carla MacLeod and Kori Cheverie were announced as head coaches of Canada's teams in the Professional Women's Hockey League on Friday.

Ryan will coach Toronto, MacLeod in Ottawa and Cheverie in Montreal.

Courtney Kessel (Boston), Charlie Burggraf (Minnesota) and Howie Draper (New York) round out the six-team coaching contingent for the PWHL's inaugural season starting January.

Ryan took over as head coach of the Canadian women's team during the 2019-20 season.

He navigated the squad to Olympic gold in 2022, back-to-back world titles in 2021 and 2022, and world silver this year in Brampton, Ont. Ryan signed a four-year contract extension with Hockey Canada last year.

The appointments shake up the university coaching ranks in Alberta as MacLeod, a two-time Olympic gold medallist in women's hockey, and Draper will leave their coaching jobs with Calgary and Alberta respectively.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 15, 2023

