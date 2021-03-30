Kotkaniemi says he's fine, ready to get back on the ice against the Oilers

Eight days after finding himself on the league's COVID-19 protocol list, Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi said he feels fine and is ready to get back on the ice Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Finn, who has four goals and 11 assists in 31 games this season, said he found himself on the list because he was in contact with teammate Joel Armia.

He added that he had spoken with Armia via Facetime over the past week, but declined to discuss his health status during that time.

the Habs got the green light from the National Hockey League to resume practice on Monday.

Kotkaniemi's name was then removed from the COVID-19 protocol players' list, which allowed him to return to practice with his teammates. On Tuesday, he practiced with Paul Byron and Artturi Lekhonen.

As for Armia, his name is still on the COVID-19 protocol list, suggesting that he is the one who tested positive for a variant of the coronavirus.

Armia's absence, combined with Tyler Toffoli's absence and the fact that newcomer Eric Staal is still under quarantine after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres last week, means that forward Michael Frolik will likely play his first game this season with the Habs.

Frolik took his spot on a line with Jake Evans and veteran Corey Perry on Tuesday morning.

With Ben Chiarot still sidelined, Victor Mete completed the third pairing at the blue line with Alexander Romanov.

The Habs will have no choice but to play four games in six nights over the next five weeks to get back into the swing of things, starting tonight at 7 p.m. against the Oilers.

Carey Price will likely be the starting goaltender after a week off.