Kwadwo Opoku signs with CF Montreal until 2026


CF Montreal's Kwadwo Opoku reacts after scoring against Charlotte FC during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Striker Kwadwo Opoku signed a new contract with Major League Soccer club CF Montreal on Monday.

The contract is effective immediately and runs through 2026, with an option year in 2027. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Montreal acquired Opoku from Los Angeles FC on July 5 for US$1.65 million in general allocation money for 2023 and $100,000 in 2024.

The 22-year-old from Ghana has started two games so far for Montreal and scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC on July 15 at Stade Saputo.

One of those appearances came in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC on July 15.

Before his move north of the border, Opoku produced nine goals and seven assists in 60 MLS regular-season games with LAFC. He also won a 2022 MLS Cup with Los Angeles in 2022.

Montreal is currently playing in the Leagues Cup, with its next match at home on Wednesday against D.C. United.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 24, 2023. 

