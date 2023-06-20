La Fontaine tunnel closed towards the South Shore Tuesday night

Those planning on getting to the South Shore from Montreal on Tuesday night will have to avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel as it will be closed.

The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) said Highway 25 south will close between the Montreal (downtown)/ Pont J.-Cartier exit (4) and the Ile Charron entrance from 9 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The MTQ said the closure is required so work crews can carry out concreting work.

Other closures are as follows:

SOULIGNEY AVENUE EASTBOUND

Souligny Avenue eastbound will be closed between Dickson and Honore-Beugrand at 8:30 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 a.m.

CURATTEAU STREET

Curatteau Street will be closed between Notre-Dame Street Eat and exit no. 3 (Rue Notre-Dame/Rue Hochelaga) on Highway 25 northbound, from 10 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m.

UPCOMING

During the night of June 22 to 23, the following closures will be in effect:

HIGHWAY 20 WESTBOUND

Exit 90 (Highway 20 west, Route 132, La Prairie / USA, Varennes, P. E. Trudeau Airport) will close from Thursday at 9:30 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.

HIGHWAY 25 SOUTHBOUND

Access to Route 132 westbound will be closed from Thursday at 9:30 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, this work may be postponed. For up-to-date road closure information, visit quebec511.info, or call 511.