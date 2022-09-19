iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

La Fontaine tunnel reopens after major collision

La Fontaine Tunnel. SOURCE: MTQ

The Louis-Hippolyte-La-Fontaine tunnel has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than an hour in the southbound direction due to a major collision Monday morning.

Quebec 511 states traffic was completely blocked in the direction of the South Shore at 6:30 a.m. due to an incident involving three vehicles and a truck.

A fire broke out in the tunnel following the crash but was under control by 6:50 a.m.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) notes there were no reported injuries.

Quebec 511 notes commuters should avoid the area as the southbound tunnel will remain closed indefinitely while operations continue.

At 7 a.m., Ministry of Transportation cameras showed significant congestion on the southbound Highway 25, with vehicles backed up to the Anjou interchange.

The area was cleared half an hour later and commuters were able to continue on their way.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 19, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*