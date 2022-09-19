La Fontaine tunnel reopens after major collision

The Louis-Hippolyte-La-Fontaine tunnel has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than an hour in the southbound direction due to a major collision Monday morning.

Quebec 511 states traffic was completely blocked in the direction of the South Shore at 6:30 a.m. due to an incident involving three vehicles and a truck.

A fire broke out in the tunnel following the crash but was under control by 6:50 a.m.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) notes there were no reported injuries.

Quebec 511 notes commuters should avoid the area as the southbound tunnel will remain closed indefinitely while operations continue.

At 7 a.m., Ministry of Transportation cameras showed significant congestion on the southbound Highway 25, with vehicles backed up to the Anjou interchange.

The area was cleared half an hour later and commuters were able to continue on their way.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 19, 2022.