La Fontaine tunnel towards South Shore reopens after vehicle fire closure

Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

Traffic was able to resume early Friday evening in the southbound Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel after a vehicle fire forced the closure for most of the day.

Traffic was disrupted earlier in the day when a vehicle caught fire. No one was reported injured, and Vehicles were able to access the tunnel again around 7:30 p.m.

During the closure, motorists were encouraged to detour via the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 1, 2022

