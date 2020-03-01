La Mer oysters being recalled for possible norovirus contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled oysters that may be contaminated with norovirus.

Le Mer is recalling Les Huitres Cadoret - La Perle Noire brand #4 oysters in 24 and 12-pack sizes after a consumer complaint.

The CFIA is conducting an investigation, which, it says, may lead to the recall of other products.

More information on the recall can be found on the CFIA site.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Those infected with norovirus usually develop gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, and the illness generally begins suddenly.

The virus usually leaves patients' systems within one or two days.