La Place 0-5 hacked, data stolen from 5,000 families

Officials in charge of La Place 0-5, Quebec's portal to help parents find a daycare, say they have secured the breach that allowed a hacker to get his hands on confidential information contained in the files of some 5,000 children.

According to La Presse, which broke the story on Tuesday, an individual created an administrator-like access account allowing them to get data hosted by the digital supplier of the Coopérative Enfance Famille, which manages La Place 0-5.

The individual allegedly had access to this data for three hours and downloaded the files of 5,000 parents, containing confidential information such as their names, telephone numbers, the child's name, date of birth, date of registration on La Place 0-5 and civil status registration number, the NIREC -- a confidential identification element "necessary for citizens who want to register their child for certain government programs or services," according to the Quebec government portal.

The data of Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe, who has one child in daycare and another in school, was also allegedly manipulated in the case.

Although the hack occurred on Saturday evening, the Coopérative Enfance Famille says it was only notified on Monday after La Presse contacted it, seeking more information about the breach.

In a press release Tuesday, the Coopérative says it was "actively" collaborating with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the cyber-defence centre and the Family Ministry.

It said it plans to communicate quickly with the parents affected, but specifies that "as a preventive measure, the platform remains closed to conduct security tests and will be only be reopened once the investigation is complete."