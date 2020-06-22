iHeartRadio
La Ronde and summer spots say it will take weeks to plan reopening, so they want to start now

image.jpg

Summer’s here, but water parks, some major beaches and even La Ronde are still closed—which has their owners brainstorming solutions.

They say that even when they get the green light to reopen, it takes a few weeks to get organized to actually do it, and summer will pass quickly.

“We could do some reservations for a schedule,” suggested Gabrielle Meloche, the spokesperson for the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau. “You could come for four hours at the beach.”

Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Jean-Dore Beach won’t be fully open until July.

Watch the video above to hear the current status of the other closed facilities.

