La Ronde closes Tuesday due to power failure


FILE: 'The Goliath', roller coaster at La Ronde amusement park in Montreal, Saturday, July 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A power outage occurred Tuesday morning on Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène, forcing La Ronde to cease operations for the day, the theme park announced.

In a post shared on Facebook, park representatives said in the morning that a power outage had occurred, assuring that everyone was safe and that no visitors were on the rides.

In a message sent at lunchtime, they finally announced that the site would be closed for the rest of the day.

Tuesday's tickets could be used on another day, they said.

Hydro-Québec said in an e-mail that the outage was caused by excavation work nearby, which affected an underground conductor.

The work was not carried out by the utility, said spokesperson Maxence Huard-Lefebvre.

It is so far unclear when power will be restored.

"We are mobilized to restore power as quickly as possible. However, we do not have a precise restoration deadline at this stage," he added.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 18, 2023

