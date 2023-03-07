iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lac Megantic residents want to know environmental impact of rail bypass project


image.jpg

Organizations and citizens are asking the federal environment minister to launch an environmental impact study of the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project. They are particularly concerned about the impact on drinking water resources and wetlands.

They sent a letter to Minister Steven Guilbeault yesterday, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press.

An independent impact assessment is requested, while "no independent and thorough environmental assessment has been conducted," it says.

Among other criticisms of the project, the safety level of the bypass route is deemed inferior to that of the current route. They also argue that the cost of the project has ballooned from $133 million in 2019 to nearly $1 billion in 2022.

The municipality of Frontenac, the Syndicat des Producteurs forestiers du Sud du Québec, the Fédération de l'Union des producteurs agricoles de l'Estrie, Eau Secours, the Conseil régional de l'environnement de l'Estrie, and the Coalition des Victimes collatérales are all lining up to denounce the chosen route, which experts say is not the best one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error