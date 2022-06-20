iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lac-Megantic victims have not cashed their settlement cheques: Quebec Justice Ministry

image.jpg

Some of the victims of the Lac-Mégantic train disaster covered by the distribution of $39 million have not yet cashed their cheques.

Quebec's Justice Ministry says it wants to reach these people as soon as possible as most of them expire this month.

The government is paying $39 million as part of a court case settlement involving Montreal, Maine & Atlantic (MMA) under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

In a news release, the Justice Ministry says all persons entitled to receive a payment under the 2016 distribution and who have not received or cashed the cheque sent in December 2021 or at the start of 2022 are urged to promptly contact Richter Groupe-Conseil, the agent responsible for the redistribution, by email or telephone.

The ministry explains that after a period of six months following the issuance of the cheques, they will no longer be valid.

A new cheque to be cashed no later than Sept. 30 will be issued to those who have contacted the agent responsible for the redistribution.

Slightly more than half of the $39 million settlement is being redistributed directly, without any deduction for legal fees, to victims who were recognized in the legal proceedings involving MMA.

In addition, $19 million will be dedicated to the Lac-Mégantic community.

Details surrounding these investments will be announced at a later date.

The July 6, 2013 train accident killed 47 people and destroyed most of downtown Lac-Mégantic.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 20, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*