Lac-Megantic victims have not cashed their settlement cheques: Quebec Justice Ministry

Some of the victims of the Lac-Mégantic train disaster covered by the distribution of $39 million have not yet cashed their cheques.

Quebec's Justice Ministry says it wants to reach these people as soon as possible as most of them expire this month.

The government is paying $39 million as part of a court case settlement involving Montreal, Maine & Atlantic (MMA) under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

In a news release, the Justice Ministry says all persons entitled to receive a payment under the 2016 distribution and who have not received or cashed the cheque sent in December 2021 or at the start of 2022 are urged to promptly contact Richter Groupe-Conseil, the agent responsible for the redistribution, by email or telephone.

The ministry explains that after a period of six months following the issuance of the cheques, they will no longer be valid.

A new cheque to be cashed no later than Sept. 30 will be issued to those who have contacted the agent responsible for the redistribution.

Slightly more than half of the $39 million settlement is being redistributed directly, without any deduction for legal fees, to victims who were recognized in the legal proceedings involving MMA.

In addition, $19 million will be dedicated to the Lac-Mégantic community.

Details surrounding these investments will be announced at a later date.

The July 6, 2013 train accident killed 47 people and destroyed most of downtown Lac-Mégantic.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 20, 2022.