Lachine residents on edge amid increase of illegal activity near their homes

Residents in Montreal's Lachine borough say they are angry about increased homelessness, drug activity and alleged prostitution near their homes.

They brought their concerns to a special council meeting Tuesday night.

Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic, as well as Montreal police (SPVM) and public health officials, were onsite to answer any questions.

Officials say they were first alerted to the situation last summer when residents noted a seeming increase of people with mental illness or drug abuse on the streets.

Residents complained people were ringing their doorbells in the early hours of the morning, breaking into cars and harassing them outside their homes.

They argue the problem is predominantly near 6e Avenue and Notre-Dame Street.

For its part, the borough says it believes a lack of housing is at the root of the problem and is planning to create a mixed-use residential complex with affordable and social housing to solve the issue.