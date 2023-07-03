Lacolle border crossing reopened after morning closure

The Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing reopened late Monday morning after being closed for a few hours due to a break in the road.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) spokeswoman Karine Martel confirmed that operations had resumed after experts assessed the road as safe.

This key entry point was closed shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, at a time when traffic is heaviest due to the summer holidays.

The crossing connects Highway 87 in Champlain, New York, to Highway 15 in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The CBSA's message asked motorists to use the Saint-Armand entry point in Montérégie, which connects to Highway 89 in Vermont, on the other side of Missisquoi Bay, in the northern part of Lake Champlain.

Commercial activities were nevertheless maintained.

