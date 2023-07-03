iHeartRadio
Lacolle border crossing reopened after morning closure


The U.S. border crossing is seen Monday, August 9, 2021 in Lacolle, Que., south of Montreal.The U.S border remains closed to non-essential travel as Canada re-opens its border to fully vaccinated Americans.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing reopened late Monday morning after being closed for a few hours due to a break in the road.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) spokeswoman Karine Martel confirmed that operations had resumed after experts assessed the road as safe.

This key entry point was closed shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, at a time when traffic is heaviest due to the summer holidays.

The crossing connects Highway 87 in Champlain, New York, to Highway 15 in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The CBSA's message asked motorists to use the Saint-Armand entry point in Montérégie, which connects to Highway 89 in Vermont, on the other side of Missisquoi Bay, in the northern part of Lake Champlain.

Commercial activities were nevertheless maintained.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2023. 

